Kenneth W. O’Neill (1945 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Delta Resident; Green Beret In US Army)

Kenneth William O’Neill, age 80, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 29, 1945, in Toledo to the late Virgil and Betty (Buckenmeyer) O’Neill, Ken lived a life defined by dedication, creativity and laughter.

A graduate of St. Mary’s School in Assumption, Ken attended Owens Community College, where he received an associate degree in engineering.

He served honorably as a Green Beret in the United States Army, earning recognition as a sharpshooter. Following his service, he built a long and successful career at General Motors in Toledo, working as a machinist. In his later years, Ken took to the road enjoying long-haul semi routes. His strong work ethic and determination earned the respect of everyone who knew him.

Ken cherished his life on the family farm in Delta, where he found joy in the rhythm of the land and the company of loved ones. He was deeply devoted to his family and always found ways to make those around him smile through his quick wit, warm humor and creative mind. He loved to write, dream and share stories that reflected his unique perspective on life.

A faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption, Ken also belonged to the Catholic War Veterans Post 306 in Assumption, Fulton County Honor Guard, American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes and rarely missed watching a game.

Ken is survived by his children, Bryan Wilson (Natalie), Erin O’Neill (Cristina), and Shannon Bouchet (Michael); daughter-in-law, Jennifer O’Neill; grandchildren, Nathaniel Cuellar-Wilson, Nastassja Thomas (Samuel), Lucinda Crutchfield (Dylan), Rory O’Neill, Qilin Pote, and Walter O’Neill; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Natalia Cuellar-Wilson; and siblings, Peggy O’Neill (Jim Zechinati), Joyce Berning (James), Tom O’Neill, Marianne Armstrong (Tom), Richard O’Neill (Vicki), and Ed O’Neill (Cathy). He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffry O’Neill, and infant twins, Sean and Shane O’Neill.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Metamora, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with the Rev. Jeremy Miller presiding. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic War Veterans Post 306 in Ken’s memory.