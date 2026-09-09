Joseph “Joey” R. Lucas (1992 – 2026)

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(2011 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Joseph “Joey” Robert Lucas, “Joebobluke,” 34, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Joey was born on July 17, 1992, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Robert and Michelle (Miller) Lucas, and they survive.

Joey was a 2011 graduate of Bryan High School. He was employed as a machinist with Gates Medical Inc. in Edgerton, Ohio. He enjoyed motorcycling, mushroom hunting with family, OSRS, carpentry and classic cars.

Survivors include his parents, Robert and Michelle Lucas; his soulmate, Brooke McNeal; his sister and brother-in-law, Toshia and Bradon Cousino; his aunts and uncles, Jim and Lilly Lucas, Larry and Pat Lucas, Tom and Peg Lucas, Candy and Jon Ireland, and Jack and Nancy Carver; his nieces and nephew, Kirsten Canfield (Adam Blatteau), Kameron Canfield (Venus Lautermilch) and Myla Cousino; many, many cousins, including Aaron and Billy Pelland; and his special friends, Brandon Dennie, Josh Smith, Aaron Ream and Dakota Wernsing, and many, many other friends.

Joey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Jean Lucas; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Miller; his aunt, Jill Manon; his uncle, Gary Carver; and his friend, Jacob Phillips.

A celebration of Joey’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Third Rail Saloon, 110 W. Edgerton St., Bryan, Ohio 43506.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Joey’s family.