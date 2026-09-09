Tommy L. Fankhauser (1935 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Tommy Lee Fankhauser, 91, of Deltona, Florida, passed away on Aug. 30, 2026. Tom was born May 8, 1935, in Archbold, Ohio, to Laverne C. and Geraldine E. (Hollingshead) Fankhauser.

Tom was a graduate of Archbold High School, where he played basketball and ran track. He held the school record for the running long jump for many years.

He considered himself a car enthusiast and always talked about his first car, a 1954 Ford convertible. One story he loved to share was the time he and a classmate, Bill Rupp, would ride their Indian motorcycles throughout Michigan.

He enjoyed visiting the local library daily, where he was eager to read the latest in the local and national newspapers, especially the stock market section. Tom was a lifelong member of the Heritage Foundation, joining in 2007.

Tom cherished his time at his parents’ place on Silver Lake in Indiana, where he spent countless happy days fishing with his dad and children. You could always find them playing yard jarts there too.

He often talked about the apple trees at his childhood home in Archbold, proudly telling everyone that they should plant an apple tree in their yard because the apples make the best pies. In Florida, he planted an orange tree for the fresh orange juice he would squeeze himself.

Tom served in the United States Navy stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, from 1955 to 1961. During that time he served aboard the USS Saratoga, and one of his favorite ports of call was in Greece.

After his military service, he attended barber school and later operated a barbershop at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center and cut hair in local nursing homes around Toledo. Later he worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford for 11 years and Pinkerton Security.

Tom was happily married to his beloved wife, Socorro “Cutie,” for 28 years. They shared many wonderful years together. “Cutie” preceded him in death, as did his parents and other loved ones.

Tom retired and moved to Deltona, Florida, with his wife. He enjoyed visiting St. Augustine often and loved to share the history of that town with others.

Tom is survived by his children, Tammy (George) Odell, Coleen (Joe) Poitinger and Brad (Audrey) Fankhauser; his stepdaughters, Reena and Fie; and his grandchildren, Kirsten, Morgan, Aaron, Austin and Derek, along with eight great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to noon at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Burial will follow in Pettisville Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.