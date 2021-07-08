Kenneth Wilson (1956-2021)

Kenneth L. Wilson, 64, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday evening at Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on December 22, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to Denford and Mary (Caldwell) Wilson.

Kenny graduated from North Eastern High School in Springfield, Ohio in 1975. On July 27, 1979 he married Drema S. Belcher and she survives.

In 2012, after 28 1/2 years, Kenny retired from the Village of Montpelier Street Department. He was currently working for Quality Cleaning in Wauseon at Wieland Chase in Holiday City.

Kenny was an avid channel surfer, enjoyed doing puzzle books, tinkering in his garage and being ornery. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Drema; children Joe (Nancy) Belcher of West Unity, Lori Diane Belcher of Montpelier, Jill Ann Guthrie of Montpelier and Kendra (Eric) Smith of Montpelier; grandchildren Johnny, Sammy, Ashlynn, Katelynn, Alisa, Natachia and Skyler; great grandchildren Eva, Alexx, Briar and Carter; sisters Catherine Cox of West Jefferson, Ohio, Diana (Jim) Potter of Montpelier, Joyce (Ralph) Stout of Sparta, Tennessee; and brothers Kenny Burgett of South Shore, Kentucky and Donald (Lisa) Wilson of Hebron, Ohio.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.

Visitation for Kenny will be on Tuesday, July 13th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 7pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.