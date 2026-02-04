Kenneth Woodliff (1941 – 2026)

(Dedicated 30 Years At Stryker Farm Exchange)

Kenneth Eugene Woodliff, age 84, of Stryker, Ohio, and formerly of Litchfield, passed away Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Hillsdale County to Kenneth G. and Dorothea (Gilmore) Woodliff.

Ken grew up in Litchfield and attended Litchfield Community Schools. He dedicated 30 years of service to the Stryker Farm Exchange before retiring.

Ken had a lifelong passion for tinkering and customizing cars, particularly his 1978 Thunderbird and 2002 Pontiac Firebird. He was a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn Aldendorf of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Robin Stine of Morriston, Florida; four grandchildren, Nick Hedges, Melissa Licavoli, Michael Aldendorf Jr. and Taralyn Humm; one brother, Carl Woodliff; and close friend, Neil Nofziger. He also leaves behind many friends in the Stryker Farm Exchange community. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold and Russell Woodliff.

A private funeral service was held at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, with interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield.

