Kent Wyse (1959-2021)

Kent Duane Wyse, age 61, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away at 3:25 A.M. on September 24, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Over the years Kent worked for several trucking companies and he was also very proud to be a bull hauler.

He was a great story teller and a lover of nature and the outdoors, loved his dogs greatly, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidsons, and loved his daughter-in-law’s Filipino cooking, specifically her pork adobo. Most importantly, Kent was a proud, baptized Christian.

Kent Duane Wyse was born on October 2, 1959, in Morenci, Michigan, the son of Wayne L. and Joanna (Nafziger) Wyse.

Surviving are four sons, Matthew (Meredith) Wyse, of Huntertown, Indiana, Tyson (Brooke) Wyse, of Kendallville, Indiana, Dylan Wyse, of Archbold, Ohio, and Tyler Wyse, of Archbold; seven grandchildren, Alexia, Austin Kent, Maria, Bradley, Kaydence, Karson and Ellie Jo Wyse; three sisters, Bonnie Wyse (Mike) Morgan, of West Unity, Ohio, Debbie Wyse Taylor, of Archbold, and Hope Wyse (Jason) Shilling, of West Unity; many nieces and nephews; and his dogs, who were the loves of his life, Shatzi and Maggie May, both German shepherds, and Gunner, a husky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bradley Wyse; one sister, Susan Wyse; and one brother-in-law, Rodney Taylor.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.