Doctor “Dave” Robbins (1940-2021)

Doctor A. “Dave” Robbins, Jr., age 80, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab & HealthCare Center in Angola, Indiana.

He was a truck driver for ITT Higbie and was a member of the Montpelier Eagles #2246. Doctor enjoyed fishing, working construction, riding motorcycles, drinking beer, camping and playing cards.

Doctor A. Robbins, Jr., was born November 19, 1940, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Doctor and Annie (Wilson) Robbins, Sr.

He married Linda L. Shartzer on October 28, 1967, and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2020.

He is survived by his children, David (Dee-Ann Shafer) Robbins, of Delta, Ohio, Cheri Ingersoll, of Montpelier, Jerry (Sherry) Robbins, of Angola, Indiana, Barry Robbins and Mindy Robbins, both of Montpelier, and Darleen Smith, of Mississippi; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Hartin, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy (J.D.) Hawkins; a daughter, Donna Callaway; and his wife, Linda.

A celebration of Doctor’s life will be held a later date. His services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.