Kevin Bell (1958 – 2025)

(1976 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Kevin Scott Bell, age 67, of Stryker, passed away peacefully while working on Friday morning, October 24, 2025.

He was born on May 3, 1958, to Kenneth and Helen (Zulch) Bell in Bryan, Ohio. Kevin was a graduate of Stryker High School – Class of 1976.

He later married the love of his life, JoAnne L. (Sauber) Bell on August 3, 1992 in Stryker, Ohio at the Train Depot. For their 30th Anniversary they renewed their wedding vows at the Church of Christ at West Unity where they are members. Kevin and Joanie were baptized at the Church of Christ at West Unity on May 30, 2022.

Kevin loved camping at Hickory Acres where many memories were made with his family and especially grandkids. He was an avid Detroit fan, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Detroit Red Wings. He was also loyal to his Stryker Panthers.

There is a lot to remember Kevin for, but one Christ-like attribute that he led his life with was his willingness to help others when in need, including his family, neighbors, and community.

Above everything, he loved being a husband, dad, and friend but he especially took much pride in joy in being a grandpa and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, JoAnne “Joanie” Bell; mother, Helen Bell; children, Adam (Paige) Froelich, Brent (Rachel) Froelich and Ashley (Scott) Lung; grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob (Zoe), Grace, Quinn, Jack and Riess Froelich and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Froelich; siblings, Patricia (Roger) Speiser, Randal (Laurie) Bell, Cynthia (Brian) Fritch and Penny (Dean) Harris; beloved Irish Setter, Ruby and cat, Merow.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Bell; siblings, Kent Bell and infant brothers, David and Michael Bell; and beloved dog, Lucy.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Church of Christ at West Unity, 1205 W. Jackson St. in West Unity. Guests may also gather with the family on Thursday morning, October 30, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. The funeral service will begin in the church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with Deacon Michael Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Church of Christ at West Unity for the church roof fund or Stryker Athletic Boosters.

To leave a special message for Kevin’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker is honored to serve the Bell Family.