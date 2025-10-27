Rose Simpson (1955 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Rose Ann Simpson, age 69, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at her residence. She was born on December 30, 1955 to Vincent J. and Goldie I (Bechstein) Turi in Wauseon, Ohio.

Rose was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandma, and friend to all who knew her. She devoted her life to taking care of her elderly parents.

She loved spending time with her family every chance she could. She was also known as RoRo by her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

She loved cooking and baking with her mom and sons and made dozens of cookies every Christmas.

She was a hard worker and owned her own pizza shop in her early adult life. Rose also loved coffee, watching true crime shows and listening to music. Rose lived life to the fullest and will truly be missed.

Rose was survived by her husband Frank Simpson Sr., her siblings John (Jeanie) Turi, Linda (Don) Lantz, Patricia (Kenneth) Woods, Mike (Carrie) Turi, her sons Frank (Melody) Simpson Jr, Anthony (Ashley) Simpson, her beloved grandchildren Isabella Simpson, Emma Simpson, Goldie Simpson, and Frank Simpson III and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Goldie Turi, her sister Judy Crabtree, and her nephew Stephen Crabtree.

Visitation for Rose will be Friday, October 31, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon with her funeral service beginning in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant, Adam Grisier. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

For those who wish to send an expression of sympathy, please consider a Memorial Contributions for the family to assist with unexpected funeral costs. They may be made to: c/o Anthony M. Simpson.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Simpson Family.