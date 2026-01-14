Kevin Downing (1958 – 2026)

(Graduated From North Central High School)

Kevin E. Downing, 67, of Pioneer, passed away on January 12, 2026 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1958, in Warsaw, Indiana to Richard L. and Carolyn D. (Boothman) Downing.

Kevin graduated from North Central High School and went on to attend Indiana Purdue University Fort Wayne to study refrigeration.

Kevin worked at Aro Corp in Bryan and also worked as a machinist for Lako Tool and Manufacturing in Perrysburg for 18 years, where he was a hardworking and dedicated employee. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family, playing slow pitch softball and he loved animals.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Downing of Pioneer; four siblings, Christine Downing of Montpelier, Frank Downing of Pioneer, Tracey (Mike) Clark of Camden, Michigan and Casey Downing of Defiance; numerous nieces and nephews, even more great nieces and great nephews; several aunts, uncles and other family; and his work family at Lako Tool and Manufacturing.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Downing; nephew, Jason Seabolt; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Pauline Downing; and maternal grandparents, Roland and Peggy Boothman.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 am on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, at 11:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.