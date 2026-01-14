Norman “Took” Vaughan (1949 – 2026)

(Resident Of Delta)

Norman P. “Took” Vaughan, age 76, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home, Monday morning, January 12, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Took was born on July 22, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio to Archie and Carol (Fox) Vaughan. Took lived a life marked by adventure, hard work, and dedication.

Took was a 1968 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. On August 16, 1969, he married Patrice Hinkle. Took was drafted and served honorably in the U.S. Army, with assignments at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Bliss in Texas, and completed his service in Anchorage, Alaska.

His military experience fostered a strong sense of discipline and commitment that he carried throughout his life. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he furthered his education at The University of Toledo.

Took had a diverse career, beginning with his time at Scottdel in Swanton. He later spent a decade driving truck for Rinks Bargain City before pursuing his entrepreneurial spirit by owning and operating Vaughan Trucking Company for five years.

Between 1991 and 1997, he ventured into the culinary world with his Mississippi BBQ Sauce, marking a significant achievement when he sold the recipe to the Fremont Company.

He was passionate about motorcycles and racing, capturing the thrill of life as he raced flat track motorcycles and built both race bikes and trucks. His enthusiasm extended to dune buggies, showcasing his adventurous spirit. Took loved taking cross country motorcycle trips with his wife, and cherished spending winter months at their home in Mexico.

Took was a devoted husband to his wife of 56 years, Patrice. Together, they raised two daughters, Julie Smith and Gwen (Gerry) Spradlin, who brought him immense pride and happiness. He was a devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren: Jade (Brextyn), Amber, Brooke, Chloe, Trent, and Zachary, who were the light of his life. He also shared a special bond with his sister, Pam Hight and his many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Archie and Carol Vaughan, and his sister, Kathy Woods.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 16th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Military Honors accorded by the Swanton American Legion Honor Guard, will take place at Fulton Union Cemetery, 5232 County Road HJ in Delta, on Saturday, January 17th at 11:00 am.

“I lived a Lucky and Happy Life……..No Regrets”!