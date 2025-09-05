Kreg Siebenaler (1969 – 2025)

(1988 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Kreg Allen Siebenaler, age 55, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away early Monday morning, September 01, 2025 at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born December 26, 1969 in Bryan, Ohio to the late Clair and LeAnn (Brown) Siebenaler. Kreg was a 1988 graduate of Bryan High School.

He married Janelle (Ordway) Ridgway on July 04, 2023 and she survives. He was a CNC Machinist at B&J Medical, Kendallville, Indiana.

Kreg was the 5th of 9 children, all names stating with “K”, Kreg was told that he was brought home in a big red Christmas stocking. Kreg loved watching all college Football games with University of Michigan his favorite. He was a huge soccer fan cheering on Manchester United in the Premier League. He enjoyed all of his 8 grandchildren giving each a special nickname.

Surviving Kreg is his wife, Janelle Siebenaler, Edgerton, Ohio, stepsons, Vann Ridgway (Tiffany Lambert), Bryan, Ohio, Seith (Beverly) Ridgway, Bryan, Ohio, stepdaughter, Cierra (Mitchell) Combs-McClish, Edgerton, Ohio. 8 grandchildren. Brothers, Kevin Siebenaler, Pioneer, Ohio, KC (Sarah) Siebenaler, Peoria, Arizona, Kirk (Jennifer) Siebenaler, Charlotte, North Carolina. Sisters, Kim (Martin) Andries, Springboro, Ohio, Koleen (Jim) Fitzpatrick, Hamilton, Indiana, Karol (Kevin) Eicher, Sequin, Texas, Kyla (Daryl Forsberg), Las Vegas, Nevada. Brother-in-laws, Travis Nowak, Bryan, Ohio, Steve Sabo, Defiance, Ohio, Steve (Diana) Ordway, Edon, Ohio, Kerry (Jennifer) Ordway), Edgerton, Ohio, Chad (Mary) Ordway, Edon, Ohio. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Bonnie Ordway Akers, Butler, Indiana, his dog, Squirrel, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Kreg is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kris Siebenaler-Sabo, brother-in-law, Greg Ordway, fathers-in-law, Kenny Ordway and Crit Akers. He is also preceded in death by his dogs, Meekah, Pedro and Moose.

Kreg’s celebration of life, time of sharing and fellowship will be held Saturday, September 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Edgerton Village Hall, 324 N. Michigan Avenue, Edgerton, Ohio 43517. Private inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Williams County Humane Society. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve the Siebenaler family.