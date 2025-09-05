Susan “Sue” Wyrembek (1955 – 2025)

(Retired From Swanton Schools In 2003)

Susan “Sue” Louise (Coates) Wyrembek, age 69, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Sue was born December 26, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to John T. and Marjorie J. (Johnston) Coates. She married Thaddeus “Ted” William Wyrembek on June 17, 1972. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2023.

Sue worked for the Swanton Schools, retiring in 2003. She helped teach CCD classes at St. Richard and St. Elizabeth Parishes. Sue had a love for animals and music.

She enjoyed reading, cross stitching and shopping with her friends, Mary Ann Avery and Maureen Schell. Sue was a member of the Swanton Child Conservation League for 25 years; 11 years of which she served as treasurer.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Amy (Brett) Chovan; son, Ben Wyrembek; grandsons, Brandon Chovan, Teddy Wyrembek and Matthew Chovan; sister, Vicki (Joe) Spenthoff ; sister-in-law, Ann (Mikel) Pistilli; brother-in-law, Andrew Wyrembek; as well as many nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ted of 51 years and her parents. The family would like to thank Dr. Susan Federman and her staff for the care they gave Sue.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 9th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Child Conservation League or Swanton Christian Food Pantry.