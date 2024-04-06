Kristee “Kris” Neuenschwander (1963 – 2024)

(Belonged To Wauseon American Legion Auxiliary)

Kristee “Kris” Renee Neuenschwander, age 60, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Toledo Hospital, Thursday evening April 4, 2024.

She was born on August 4, 1963, to William Joseph and Ruth Marie (Miller) Knierim. Kris was a graduate of Wauseon High School. Before retiring, she served over 30 years with IAC in Wauseon, most recently as a quality inspector.

Kris married Rick Neuenschwander on July 19, 1997 and they would blend their families to include children, Joshua, Robert, Tylor and Michael.

She and Rick would spend plenty of time making memories with their boys; including camping, especially at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Kris loved cooking and baking and was known for her endless batches of Christmas cookies.

Above all, she enjoyed spending as much time as she could with family and friends. Kris was a member of UAW Local #86; where she served as a past president. She was also a member of the Wauseon American Legion Auxiliary.

Kris is survived by her husband, Rick; mother, Ruth Knierim; sons, Joshua (Estela) Snipes of Walbridge, Ohio, Robert Neuenschwander of Swanton, Ohio, Tylor (Vanessa) Neuenschwander of Fremont, Indiana; brother, Kevin (Janet) Knierim of Wauseon; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Kris was preceded in death by her father, William J. Knierim in 1995; son, Michael Neuenschwander in 2015, and granddaughter, Alexandria in 2005.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Funeral services for Kris will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in her memory. Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Kris’ family.