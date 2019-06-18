LaMar “Larry” Link (1937-2019)

LaMar D. “Larry” Link, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:05 P.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mr. Link was a member of the last graduating class at Alvordton High School and had been employed as a machinist at The Aro Corporation, retiring with forty years of service. He was a “Jack of all trades” who could fix almost anything. He enjoyed working on cars and was known as “Mr. Mustang” for his work on Ford Mustangs and also enjoyed working on his house and putting together puzzles.

LaMar D. Link was born on January 10, 1937, and was raised by Hazel Link. He married Mary E. Pettit on July 3, 1960, in Alvordton, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Julie Crum, of Bryan; twin sons, Ricky (Sara) Link, of Ocala, Florida, and Randy Link, of Bryan; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

