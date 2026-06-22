Larry P. Stark (1945 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Larry P. Stark, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 19, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Larry worked in construction at L.B. Stark & Sons and Stark’s Construction.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

Larry loved racing and time spent at Bryan Motor Speedway. His family owned and operated the racetrack, and he served as Head Flagman.

Larry P.

Stark was born January 12, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Linus “Buck” and Nieta (Ludwig) Stark.

He attended Bryan High School prior to being drafted into the Army.

Larry married Jeanie L. (Hershiser) in Montpelier, Ohio on November 28, 1985, and she survives.

Larry is also survived by his daughter, Tina (Chris) Link, of Montpelier; his son, David (Elizabeth Sabatino-Cook) Cook, of Newnan, Georgia; four grandsons, Jay (Melissa) Link, Connor (Stephanie) Link, Alex Cook and Derek Cook; great-grandsons, Adam and Oliver Link; and sister, Carolyn Harrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Stark; and sister, Sharon Stark.

Visitation for Larry will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

A celebration of Larry’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Yackee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Larry’s family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.