Timothy L. “Tim” Sands (1964 – 2026)

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Timothy L. “Tim” Sands, age 62, of West Unity, passed away peacefully early Saturday, June 20, 2026, in his home with his family with him.

Tim was born on April 17, 1964, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Wayne and Sharon (Roy) Sands. He was a 1982 graduate of Bryan High School.

He married Lillie M. Fitch on September 6, 1997, and she survives.

Tim worked for the City of Bryan Street Department for 24 years. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie, Montpelier Moose Lodge, and the Bryan AMVETS Post 54.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed taking care of his yard. It could be said he was very particular. Tim also enjoyed camping, cutting firewood and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Lillie of West Unity; three children, Chad (Laurel) Sands of West Unity, Danielle (Heath) Smith of Ney, and Shellie Sands of Napoleon; three grandchildren, Kaden, Bailey and Broden; his mother, Sharon Sands of West Unity; and two sisters, Cherie Bassett of Angola, Indiana, and Sheila (Greg) Neifer of West Unity.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne; grandson, Chance Smith; and one brother, Raymond “Momo” Sands.

Visitation for Tim Sands will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorial services for Tim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 1051 West Jackson Street, West Unity, with Jeff Crisenbury officiating.

Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.