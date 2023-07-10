Larry Wygant (1940 – 2023)

Sarah “Kathy” Wygant (1943 – 2023)

(Residents Of Bryan)

Larry J. Wygant, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:15 A.M. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and his wife, Sarah K. “Kathy” Wygant, age 79, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2:07 P.M., both at Hillside Country Living near Bryan.

Larry J. Wygant was born on September 16, 1940 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Otto A. and Evelyn L. (Kimmel) Wygant.

Kathy was born November 23, 1943 in Bryan, the daughter of Archie and Grace (Connin) Clappe. They were married at the Church of the Nazarene in Bryan on February 27, 1965 and had 58 years together.

They are survived by their son, Wes (Judy) Wygant, of Ney; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and Larry was survived by a sister.

They were preceded in death by their parents, a daughter, Brenda J. Scantlen; a grandson Billy Flynn and their other siblings.

Their arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. There will be no public visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.