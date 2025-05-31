Laura John (1956 – 2025)

(Attended Montpelier High School)

Laura Lee (Fry) John, 68 of Montpelier, Ohio passed away peacefully at home with her loving family on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Laura was born on July 4, 1956 in Pioneer to the late Henry H. Fry and the late Myra May (Mullins) (Tingle) Beavers. She was raised in Montpelier and attended Montpelier High School (class of 1975).

Life had a way of expanding Laura’s horizons. One such adventure was to the mountains of West Virginia where Laura gave birth to her daughter and pursued her passion for engineering.

In 1991 Laura graduated Cum Laude from Bluefield State College with her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree. She then came back to Ohio where she fell in love with her soulmate, Kraig R. John.

They were married on March 18, 2000 and together they built a life in Ohio filled with friends and happy memories. In 2015 career opportunities took Laura to Columbus, Georgia where she worked and then retired from Hyundai Powertech, where she worked as the Senior Specialist of Quality.

In her free time, Laura would often be found in her garden surrounded by the year’s bounty, in her home office trying her hand at yet another beautiful craft, in the family room playing her life long favorite game, Zelda or at a favorite establishment sipping a martini with friends.

Although Laura’s accomplishments were many she would want to be remembered as a devoted wife and mother. For her time spent as a member of the Montpelier Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and at one time as President.

Finally for her determination and pride in obtaining her college degree. Laura would often reminisce on her experience, encourage others to pursue higher education and to always follow their dreams.

Laura is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kraig R. John of Montpelier; daughter, Shannon R. McDonald of Huntsville, Alabama; sister, Tracy (Randy) Houk; cousin and friend, Holly Bloomfield; nieces and nephews, Joni Poynter, Jenna Fackler, Jessie Houk, Justin Houk, Todd Hagadorn, Jr., Louissa Demars, Lillian Hagadorn, Kearstin Tingle, Landon Tingle, Rachel Tingle and Kennedy Tingle; in-laws, Scott (Lisa) John, Pamela (Larry) Shaull, Jeff, John, Kent (Jill) John and Kert John; and special friend Mary (Mike) Weirich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry H. Fry and Myra M. Beavers; step-father, Ralph “John” F. Beavers; sister-in-laws, Diane (John) Lovejoy and Patricia John; and mother and father-in-law, Betty and Melvin “Gail” John.

A time to receive friends will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 from 11 am to 3 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A celebration of life will take place at 3 pm at the funeral home. After the service the family invites others to join them for a time of food and fellowship at the Montpelier Eagles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.