Laura “June” Jermeay (1932 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Flowers And Gardening)

Laura “June” Jermeay, age 92, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at her daughter’s home with her family at her side.

June was an administrative assistant and been a cook at the Fremont truck stop for 15 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and helping people whenever she could. June loved animals and was a supporter of animal causes.

Laura was born on December 19, 1932 in Adrian, Michigan, the daughter of Hile and Ruth M. (Flager) Bricker. She was a 1951 graduate of Hudson High School and Cleary Business College. She married Charles Albert Jermeay on March 1, 1957, in Hudson and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2010.

June is survived by her daughters, Wynee L. Jermeay, of Edon and Katherine McGurgan; stepdaughters, Christine Boardman and Mary Sue Boren; stepson, Dan Jermeay; niece, Christina Atkinson and great nephew, Draven Osborn, both of Edon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William Jermeay; daughters, Elsie Jermeay and Katie Carper; stepson, Charles Jermeay, Jr. and sister, Doris Jones.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Doug Widdowson officiating. June will be laid to rest in Columbia Cemetery with a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of June may be given to Edon Northwest Schools or an organization of the donor’s choice.

