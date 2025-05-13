Linda Gardner (1945 – 2025)

(Former Bridgewater Township Clerk)

Linda L. Gardner, 80, of Bryan passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, Ohio.

She was born on May 10, 1945 in Bryan to Percy and Minnie (Doan) Bany. Linda graduated from Bryan High School in 1963 and on November 25, 1972 married Richard Gardner at West Bridgewater Community Church and he survives.

Linda worked for the Williams County Auditor’s office at the Williams County Courthouse and then for 24 years worked for Bridgewater Township as the clerk. She was a member of the Nettle Lake United Brethren Church.

In her spare time, Linda enjoyed sewing, visiting nursing homes with her church family, doing word searches, crocheting, and making doll homes for her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard; two daughters, Melanie (Chris) Scott of Aurora, Ohio, and Kristina (Scott) Kruthaup of Montpelier; grandchildren, Amber (Devon Hendricks) Momenee, Riley Dangler, Avery Scott, Reagan Scott, Brian Kruthaup, CJ (Alyse) Kruthaup; honorary, grandchild Regan Lortie; great grandchildren, James Dean Momenee, Karlee Kruthaup, Connar Kruthaup and Kaleb Kruthaup; siblings, Michael (Ronet) Bany of Williamsburg, Virginia, Mary Hughes of Vienna, West Virginia, and Patricia Erter of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister-in-law, Patricia Myers of Camden, Michigan; brother-in-law, Donald Toczek of Hillsdale, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sandra Toczek.

Visitation for Linda will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will take place on Friday at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzeheimer’s Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.