Laura Whitcomb (1939-2021)

Laura May Whitcomb, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born in Glendale, California on December 22, 1939 to Charles Edward and Velma Blanche (Combs) Whiteside.

After graduating from Knappa-Swensen High School in Swensen, Oregon, Laura proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy.

While stationed at Great Lakes Naval Hospital, Chicago, she met Raymond who was in the Army. They married on March 24, 1962 in Wauseon, Ohio.

She worked at United Telephone Systems/Sprint as a telephone operator and custodian, retiring after 41 years.

Laura enjoyed sewing anything and everything from clothes (various WHS groups) to quilts and enjoyed sharing these items with friends and family.

She loved watching her grandsons play hockey, football, lacrosse and all activities. Traveling was a passion and Laura enjoyed visiting many National Parks and lighthouses over the years.

She was a longtime member of Wauseon First Christian Church, CWF, and Singles Breakfast Group.

Laura is survived by her daughter Jackie (Mike) Fry and grandsons Conner and Matthew all of Sunbury, Ohio, her brother Milton (Patti) Whiteside of Svensen, Oregon and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Whitcomb (1994), son, Fritz Whitcomb (2003), and sisters Beverly Johnson, Ann Jackson, and Janice Stone.

The family will receive guests from 10-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the church with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will follow in Winameg Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be to made to First Christian Church or the charity of choice.

