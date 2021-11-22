Michael Carpenter (1952-2021)

Michael Allen Carpenter, age 69 of Delta, Ohio, died of a sudden heart attack while driving, Tuesday afternoon, November 16, 2021. He was born September 3, 1952 in Hicksville, Ohio to William B. and Ilo (Siebenauer) Carpenter.

Mike was a 1971 graduate of Evergreen High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard.

Mike worked as a welder for Norfolk Southern Railway and was a member of the Delta Assembly of God. He loved working handyman jobs and was always ready to play a good round of golf.

Mike is survived by his sons; Robert Lauharn and David Lauharn; grandchildren, Chris Carpenter, Stephen Arnette, Bella Lauharn, Wesley Janke and Lydia Lauharn; as well as his brothers, Pat, Bernie and Ron Carpenter; and significant other, Amy Cameron.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, April Carpenter; daughter, Jennifer Janke (Mike Janke Surviving Son-In-Law) and brother, Anthony Carpenter.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23rd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where a Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Scott Kirsch officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, OH 43515. Online condolences may be made to the family at deltafh.com