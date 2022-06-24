Laurie Storrer (1959-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Laurie J. (Peacock) Storrer, age 62, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on June 22, 2022.

She was born on September 26, 1959 to Jerome and Virginia (McMahon) Peacock in Olean, NY. Laurie and her family moved to Edgerton, OH in 1968.

She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1977 and later attended Northwest Technical College (later changed to Northwest State Community College), graduating with an Associate Degree in Business in 1983.

Laurie married Steve Storrer on July 19, 1980, and they had two children, Shannon Nicole and Matthew Steven.

Laurie worked at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank for 15 years where she held numerous positions including Bookkeeping Supervisor, Consumer Loan Officer, Auditor, and Compliance Officer.

In 1996, she was elected to the office of Archbold Village Clerk, a position that she held for over 25 years.

While holding this part-time position, she also focused on her role as full time wife and mother with the goal of raising her children to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

Later she was employed by her alma mater, Northwest State Community College, working in several departments and ultimately serving as an Administrative Assistant in the NWSCC Foundation office and for the Black Swamp Safety Council.

Laurie enjoyed photography, sewing, and adventures with her good friend Diane. Laurie’s creativity was evident in her uniquely designed Halloween costumes for her children as well as the many quilts she designed and made.

Laurie never knew a stranger, and her goal was always to serve others and exercise her gift of hospitality.

Laurie is survived by her husband of nearly 42 years, Steve, her two children, Shannon (Andrew) Saffell, Matthew (Cassie) Storrer, and grandson Asa Saffell, all of Archbold. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Juanita Storrer, three sisters, Michele Tinker, Rosalind (Tim) Kline, both of Montpelier, OH, and Molly (Keith) Drescher of Olympia, WA, brother-in-law Mark (Trudy) Storrer of Phoenix, AZ, and sister-in-law Teresa (Eric) Miller of Dayton, OH. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, nephew Ray Matthew Kline, brother-in-law John Tinker, and father-in-law Aden Storrer.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26th at the Archbold Evangelical Church from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 27th at 11:00 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Miracle Camp & Retreat Center, Lawton, MI or to the Archbold Evangelical Church library.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.