Lawrence “Larry” A. Gifford (1948 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Wauseon; Avid Bowler)

Lawrence “Larry” Allen Gifford, age 77, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away with his family by his side early Saturday morning, June 20, 2026, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Larry was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Anne (Thomas) Gifford. He graduated from Start High School and went on to dedicate more than 30 years of service to Conrail and CSX Railroad, where he worked as a conductor and tower operator.

On June 29, 2000, he married Sueellen Altaffer in Toledo, and together they shared nearly 26 wonderful years of marriage. A proud veteran supporter, Larry belonged to the Wauseon American Legion Post #265, Wauseon VFW Post #7424, and Delta Eagles Aerie #2597.

Music was one of his greatest passions, and he spent many years entertaining others as a keyboardist in various bands. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and was an avid bowler. Larry bowled with the Conrail Bowling League and often dreamed of one day becoming a professional bowler.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sueellen Gifford; daughters, Tamara (Dwight) Gifford-Neate and Bridget (Steven) Franklin; stepsons, Todd Altaffer, Donald (Kathryn) Lugabihl, and Aaron (Crystal Wagener) Lugabihl; brother, Douglas Gifford; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Allen Gifford.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.