Emmett M. Heinemann (2012 – 2026)

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(Thirteen Years Of Courage, Love, & Laughter)

Emmett M. Heinemann, age 13, of Delta, courageously fought a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis before peacefully passing away early Friday morning, June 19, 2026, at Toledo Children’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on Sept. 4, 2012, to Josh Heinemann and Shannon (Leonard) Heinemann.

Though his years were far too few, Emmett’s life was filled with love, laughter, strength, and an unwavering spirit that touched all who knew him.

A beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend, Emmett had a remarkable ability to brighten any room with his smile and infectious laughter. He was a seventh-grade student with Pike-Delta-York and Wauseon Schools.

Despite the many challenges he faced throughout his life, Emmett met each day with courage, determination, and a heart full of love. His strength inspired everyone around him and taught those who knew him the true meaning of resilience and unconditional love.

Emmett found joy in many simple pleasures. He loved the animated movies Toy Story and Cars, and he especially adored animals, including his faithful canine companions, Dale-Roscoe and Bailey. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR races and was one of the biggest supporters of his brothers’ and sister’s sporting activities.

Music brought him happiness, and he especially enjoyed wrestling with his brothers — always proudly claiming victory with a pin — and the many hours of story time with his best friend, “Sis.” Above all, Emmett treasured the time spent with his family, who were the center of his world.

He is survived by his loving parents, Josh and Shannon Heinemann; brothers, Jarren (Stephanie), Hunter, and Jakub Heinemann; sister, Jordinn “JoJo” Heinemann; maternal grandparents, Dawn (Greg) Manworren; paternal grandparents, Nelda (Gerald) Butler; paternal great-grandmother, Darlene Heinemann; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Emmett was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Howard Leonard, and paternal grandfather, Donald Heinemann II.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Emmett’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, also at the funeral home. Pastor Kent Winkler officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing to express a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family, care of Shannon Heinemann, for a deserving and special cause in Emmett’s name to be determined at a later date. Online condolences and messages of comfort may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Though his journey was marked by challenges, Emmett’s life was a testament to courage, perseverance, and love. His beautiful smile, gentle spirit, and the lessons he taught through his strength will remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.