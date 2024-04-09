Lee Ann Hannold (1964 – 2024)

(Graduated From Bryan In 1983)

Lee Ann Hannold, 59, of rural Roann, Indiana, died at 2:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on October 12, 1964, in Wabash, Indiana, to Vernon Kinzie and Beverley (Byers) Corwin.

Lee Ann grew up in Bryan, Ohio and was a 1983 graduate of Bryan High School, and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, where she received an accounting certificate.

She was married to Kevin Lewis. Lee Ann enjoyed working and playing on computers, going to casinos and was an avid Michigan State Spartans fan. She was a special friend to all and enjoyed organizing events and keeping in touch with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Lewis of Roann, three children; Dawn (Alex) Paul of Charlotte, Michigan, Austin Hannold of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Blake Hannold of Charlotte; grandson, Robert Paul of Charlotte; and three brothers, Ladd (Alma) Kinzie of Medford, Oregon, Ken Kinzie of Bryan, and Michael (Gina) Fee of Baltimore, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Roger Kinzie.

There will be a celebration of Lee Ann’s life at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Roann.

Preferred memorial is Roann Covered Bridge Association c/o Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. The memorial guest book for Lee Ann may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.