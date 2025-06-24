Lee Gilbert (1941 – 2025)

(Longtime Resident Of Edgerton)

Lee W. Gilbert, age 83, and a longtime resident of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 23, 2025 at The Inn at Fountain Park, Bryan.

Lee worked in electronics most of his career and was a program engineer at WINM TV, channel 63, a local Christian television station.

He was an active member of the Edgerton United Methodist Church where he was in the bell choir and a member of the United Methodist Men’s club.

He was an avid collector of trains and was a member of the Montpelier Trackside Modelers Railroad Club. Lee was also a HAM radio operator, WB8KIS.

Lee W. Gilbert was born September 25, 1941, in DeKalb County, Indiana, the son of Ray and Hazel (Rice) Gilbert. He married his first wife, Patricia Lee and she preceded him in death on December 15, 1966. He later married Elizabeth Knecht and she preceded him in death on March 22, 2019.

Lee is survived by nieces and nephews, Bob (Denise) Knecht, of Edgerton, Linda (Thomas) Ryan, of Columbus and Kevin (Melissa) Gilbert, of Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; infant sons, Lee Martin Gilbert in 1967 and David Lee Gilbert in 1974; and his twin brother, Dee Gilbert.

Visitation for Lee will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 from 11:00-12:00 P.M. at the Edgerton United Methodist Church, 307 North Michigan Avenue, Edgerton, Ohio 43517. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Jennifer Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are requested to direct them to Edgerton United Methodist Church.

Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve the Gilbert family. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.