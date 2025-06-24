Kirk “Woody” Dennis (1964 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident; Formerly Of Morenci, MI)

Kirk “Woody” Dennis, age 61 years, of Wauseon, formerly of Morenci, passed away on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

He was born on January 18, 1964, in Morenci, the son of Rex Eugene and Janice Louise (Sutherland) Dennis.

Woody graduated from Morenci High School in 1982. He married Rachel Ann Henricks on December 24, 2003, in Morenci. She survives.

Woody worked as a carpenter/superintendent for Industrial Power Systems. He was a member of the Lansing/Jackson Carpenters Union Local 1004.

Woody loved the outdoors, tinkering, fixing things, building and harness horse racing were a few of his favorite activities. His special moments were the time spent with family, especially his wife and kids. Woody was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends.

Woody is survived by his wife, Rachel, their son, Breck Dennis and daughter, Brittany Dennis, his mother Janice Hawkins, 3 sisters, Debra Eastman, Carol (Clay) Alford and Michelle Clark, father and mother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Henricks, 5 brother’s and sister’s-in-law, Walter Clark, Phillip (Tara) Henricks, Tina Henricks, Tricia (Rob) Durbin and Shauna (Mike) Prayter, his special fury dog, Danica and several extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rex Dennis, stepfather, Doug Hawkins and Brother, Richard Bender.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home, Morenci, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, with Pastor Gary Stuckey officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for future designation. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.