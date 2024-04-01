Lee Kreischer (1952 – 2024)

(Belonged To Montpelier Moose Lodge 312)

Lee J. Kreischer, 71, of West Unity passed away Friday, March 29, 2024 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1952 in Wauseon, Ohio to Harold Lee “Lefty” and Barbary J. (Crosley) Kreischer.

Lee attended Four County Career Center and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1970. On July 24, 1982 he married Sandra M. Pierce in Montpelier, and she survives.

Lee worked at ARO in Bryan for 38 years, then worked at Powers and Sons in Montpelier for 7 years before retiring in 2020.

He was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2246. Lee enjoyed playing golf and darts, mowing, and having a couple of beers. He loved riding his Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandra; children Heidi Jo (John) Johnson of Florida, Kyra Brolini of Cape Coral, Florida, Cindy Harmon of Butler, Indiana and Bridget (Stephen) Kitchen of Montpelier; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brother Richard (Vicki) Kreischer of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and sister Monica Hale.

Visitation for Lee will be on Tuesday, April 2nd from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Clutter to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. After the interment, there will be a meal at the Montpelier Eagles.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.