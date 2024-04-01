Sue Echler (1935 – 2024)

(Former Williams County EMT)

Sue A. Echler, age 89, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at her home. She retired from Spangler Candy Company after 42 years of service.

Sue was one of the original 12 EMTs when Williams County started EMS coverage. She was also a member of the Bryan Eagles and Moose Auxiliary.

Sue enjoyed hobbies including knitting, crocheting, embroidery, cross-stitch, decorating cakes and gardening.

Sue was born January 4, 1935 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of H. Quinn and Zelda S. (Dauber) Thiel. She was a 1953 graduate of Bryan High School. She married Raymond J. Echler on December 5, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he survives.

Sue is also survived by her children, Chris Echler, Joe (Janice) Echler and Tracy (Clay) Holabird, all of Bryan; 5 grandchildren, Trevor (Heather) Marzolf, of Kenova, West Virginia, Darby (Chad) Hildebrandt, of Bryan, Kacee (Brendon Abbott) Echler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Jimmy Proxmire and Jamie Proxmire, both of Bryan and 5 great grandchildren, Finley Davis, Izabella and Zephyrus Lewis and Cole and Blake Marzolf.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Terry Joe Echler and sisters, Jackie Miller and Nancy Riddle.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Steve Rath officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County or the Williams County Humane Society.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sue A. Echler, please visit our flower store.