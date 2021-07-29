Lelah Mandly (1934-2021)

Lelah E. Mandly, age 87, of Delta, passed away July 28, 2021, at the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She worked as a factory worker for many years.

Lelah was born on January 5, 1934, in Wauseon to the late Elmer and Ethel (Baker) Raker. She graduated from Wauseon High School. On April 7, 1979, Lelah married Clare Mandly, and he survives.

Lelah loved playing cards, especially euchre, and liked camping and gardening flowers. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband and her dog, Misty. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, where coffee or a cold drink was readily available to go with baked delicious treats.

She was a great host, always cooking so much food you went home with recipes and leftovers. She was a very loving lady who will be deeply missed.

Lelah is survived by her husband, Clare of Delta; step-daughter, Janice Reynaga of Delta; step-son, Alan Mandly of Archbold; son, Robert (Denise) Gaff of Arizona; daughter, Deb (Ken) Leininger of Wauseon; son, Michael (Regina) Dowlin of Kentucky; step-daughters, Libby Dowlin of Wauseon, Linda Dowlin of Indiana, Debby Smith of Toledo, and Kathy Shaw of Wauseon. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Barnes of Arizona.

Lelah was preceded in death by a husband, William Dowlin; and brother, Orville Raker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Lelah.

Anyone wishing to give a memorial donation in Lelah’s memory is asked to donate to the United States Veterans Services or the SPCA.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.