Carol Rupp (1942-2021)

Carol M. Rupp, age 79 years, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 28, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born March 13, 1942, at Sherwood, the daughter of Earl and Ruby (Fansler) Keesbury.

She married David P. Rupp Jr. on February 14, 1982. A resident of the Archbold are since 1982, she was a court reporter in Williams County and since worked at the Archbold Library.

She enjoyed playing tennis, cross stitching, listening to Elvis and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Archbold United Methodist Church.

Carol is survived by her husband of 39 years, David P. Rupp Jr.; two children, Scott (Kristi) Speiser of Chesterland, OH and Stephanie (Mike) Schnitkey of Archbold; 7 grandchildren; a brother, George (Renee) Keesbury of Statesville, NC; and a sister, Phyllis Jean Masser of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers; and a sister.

Services will be held on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 11 AM at the Archbold United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason Sharp officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 12-5 PM on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Endowment Fund of the Archbold United Methodist Church or donor’s favorite charity. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

