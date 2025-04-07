Lenna Bernath (1929 – 2025)



(Former Librarian At Stryker Library)

Lenna Esther (Hinesman) Bernath, age 95, went home to heaven Saturday, April 5, 2025, from Fairlawn Retirement Home in Archbold.

She was the 4th child of Henry and Lena (Dishong) Hinesman deceased. Born at Weston, OH, December 7, 1929, the family moved to the Fayette area in March, 1936. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1947.

Soon after graduation she married James Bernath on September 19, 1948, at First Baptist Church, Stryker and they lived 57 ½ years together in Stryker. He proceeded her in death in January 2006.

During her lifetime she worked at Superior Carbon Factory in West Unity and Essex Wire in Stryker. She then was at home to care for their two daughters.

The job she was known best for was the librarian for the Stryker Library. During that time the library moved to three different locations. She retired in 1991 after 27 1/2 years of service.

She volunteered as a 4 H leader, and worked for the Red Cross and Cancer Society. As a long-time member of First Baptist Church she had many positions over the years; Sunday School and VBS teachers, Jr. High youth leader, and choir to name just a few.

Preceding her in death were her 3 siblings, Frances Hinesman, Myrle & Ivan Hinesman, and one grandchild she met in heaven.

Survivors include two daughters Karen (Lee) Pahl, Edgerton and Marcia (Ricky) Buehrer. Stryker. She loved her four grandchildren Christopher (Jessica) Buehrer, Randall (Mia) Pahl, Stephen (Skye) Buehrer and Kelsey (Blaine Prince) Pahl. Over the years Grandma attended many of their special events. Her special joys were her great-grandchildren: Shawn, Spencer, Abigail, Elizabeth, Anastasia and Josiah Buehrer; Elik, Emery, Pierra and Genevra Pahl. Also surviving is one sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Hinesman of Defiance.

Visitation for Lenna will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the First Baptist Church in Stryker, from 10am to 11am. A funeral service will take place following visitation, at 11am, with Pastor Sean Ingram and Pastor Tim Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Stryker or the Gideons.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Bernath family.

The obituary for Lenna was lovingly prepared by her family.