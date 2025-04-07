Paul Goble (1942 – 2025)

(Formerly In Williams County Saddle Club)

Paul Allen Goble, 83, of Pioneer passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier.

He was born on January 9, 1942 in Bryan to Artie Cleo and Fanny Dale (Gilcher) Goble. Paul graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959.

He drover truck for Gerken Paving for 11 years and Miller Brothers Construction for 19 years. Paul was a sheriff’s department sergeant from 1968-1982. He loved horse trail riding and was formerly in the Williams County Saddle Club.

Paul is survived by his children Keith (Robin) Goble, Scott Goble, Misty (Dean) Douglass and Holly (Dave) Wyrick; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Goble and beloved dog Snoop.

Visitation for Paul will be on Thursday, April 10th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be at 1pm at the funeral home with Bill Priest to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.