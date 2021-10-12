Leona (Jeannie Short) Forry (1933-2021)

Leona (Jeannie Short) Forry, 88 of Archbold passed away Oct 11, 2021, at CHP Hospice in Defiance. She was born June 12, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to Fred W and Harriet C Rudolph, Stryker, Ohio.

Jeannie graduated from Stryker High School in 1951 where she was active in choir and competed in twirling competitions and a majorette in the band.

She was active in the Garden Club and the Williams County Saddle Club. Jeannie lived in Winter Haven, Fla. from 1968 – 2012 where she worked in banking and as a Real Estate Broker. She had a big heart for animals and rescued many.

Surviving are her daughters, Kamie (Kurt) Weber, Stryker Oh and Kandra (Mike) Deal, Winter Haven, Fla. Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is her husband Fred Forry of 31 years and her son, Kim A Short of Auburndale, Fla.

A private graveside celebration of life will be held in her honor. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

