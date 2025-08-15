Leonard “Lenny” Breidenbach (1947 – 2025)

Leonard “Lenny” Breidenbach, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from complications of open-heart surgery. He was 78.

Born February 27, 1947, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Richard and Hildagard Breidenbach, he graduated from Calvert High School in 1965 and Tiffin University in 1969.

An Industrial Engineer, he worked at General Electric in Tiffin, Dresser Industries in Defiance, Hayes Albion in Bryan, and retired from IAC in Wauseon.

He met Carolyn “Carol” Kuhlman at TCCYA Catholic Young Adult group, and they were married April 26, 1969, in St. Michael’s Church, Findlay, Ohio.

He always put others first and twice pulled people out of a burning building. It was unusual for him to say anything judgmental or unkind. He always cared about the people he worked with and mentored the younger ones.

As a father, he was always generous with his time and never complained about how much their education or activities cost, with the exception of library fines, which made him crazy. A beloved grandfather, he took the grandsons on fun excursions and let them help him on projects, even though it took longer.

After the death of his son, Jerome, he helped local grief groups and reached out personally to parents who lost a child.

Lenny spent hours with his son Chip and his grandsons, playing with his model trains. An avid gardener, he shared his produce with the neighborhood.

He loved portraits of Jesus and filled the family home with them. He enjoyed local concerts and community theater. A man of faith, Lenny gave generously of his time to the community.

A member of St. Peter Parish in Archbold, he was a graduate of the Diocese of Toledo Lay Ministry program. In the parishes he lived, he led prayer groups, bible studies, taught HS Religious Education, led parish retreats, Life in the Spirit Seminars, and Christ Renews His Parish. With Carol, he was on the RCIA Team, Engaged Encounter Team, Marriage Encounter Team, and taught Natural Family Planning.

He was co-captain of St. Caspar/K of C Relay for Life Team, which for many years was the top fundraiser. He organized and worked on many benefits for patients’ medical expenses and drove patients to treatment in any kind of weather. An active member of the Knights of Columbus, he helped organize Fish Frys and benefit dinners.

As a 4-H Advisor, he helped his children and club members learn how to raise and show market lambs even though he had no farming experience. The National Exchange Club presented him with the Golden Deeds Award for his volunteer activity in the community.

Lenny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; daughter, Angela (Robert) Zakon, of New Hampshire; son, Leonard Jr. “Chip” (Dawn) of Toledo; daughter, Lisa Breidenbach, of North Carolina; and grandsons Zach, Nico, Matt, Aaron, John, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerome; grandson, Andy; daughter-in-law, Cari; and his parents.

During his long illness, he was positive, cheerful, and thanked those who cared for him, especially the team from Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Fairlawn Haven. His family saw it as a time to give him extra love and create more memories. They will be forever grateful to the people who cared for him with love, kindness, and dedication.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Peter Church, 614 N. Defiance Street, Archbold, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus.

The family will also gather on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. in St. Peter Church – Archbold with Lenny’s Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m., Rev. William Pifher officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Peter’s Cemetery Fund, Fairlawn Haven, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.