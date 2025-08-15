Patsy Happ (1953 – 2025)

Patsy Ann Happ, 72, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at Parkview Montpelier Hospital. She was born on June 14, 1953, in Bryan to Ralph A. and Virginia June (Sears) Rosendaul. Patsy graduated from West Unity High School. On June 25, 1975, she married Dennis J. Happ at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Patsy worked for Mohawk Tools in Montpelier and as a bus driver for Bryan Schools for many years. She enjoyed collecting clowns, angels, and crystal trinkets, watching NASCAR, and going for car rides and to cruise-ins.

Patsy had a love for monkeys, hummingbirds, going for rides on her golf cart, and it could be said that she never knew a stranger. Patsy’s greatest joy in life was being with her grandchildren.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Denny; two children, Christina (James) Pearson and Derek Happ; four grandchildren, Adam, Hunter, and Mason Pearson and Presley Happ; great-grandson, Mac; sister, Dorothy Carr; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandson, Cooper; and brother, Ralph “Gene Rosendaul.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 18, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.