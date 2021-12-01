Linda Dick (1946-2021)

Linda Rae Thompson Dick, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Collierville, Tennessee, on Nov. 25, 2021. She was a 1964 graduate of Bryan High School and married Willis Charles Dick of Pulaski in 1966.

She is survived by Willis; daughter, Jennifer (Dick) Felsher or Annandale, Virginia; son, Christopher Dick and his wife Carla of Walnut, Mississippi; brother, Jeff Thompson and his wife Sharon of Olive Branch, Mississippi; in-laws, Mildred M. Dick (formerly of Pulaski) and James and Kristine (Dick) Witte of Effingham, Illinois. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Donations in Mrs. Dick’s memory can be made to Collierville Connected or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Holly Springs Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.