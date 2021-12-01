Linda Rae Thompson Dick, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Collierville, Tennessee, on Nov. 25, 2021. She was a 1964 graduate of Bryan High School and married Willis Charles Dick of Pulaski in 1966.
She is survived by Willis; daughter, Jennifer (Dick) Felsher or Annandale, Virginia; son, Christopher Dick and his wife Carla of Walnut, Mississippi; brother, Jeff Thompson and his wife Sharon of Olive Branch, Mississippi; in-laws, Mildred M. Dick (formerly of Pulaski) and James and Kristine (Dick) Witte of Effingham, Illinois. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Donations in Mrs. Dick’s memory can be made to Collierville Connected or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The Holly Springs Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Be the first to comment on "Linda Dick (1946-2021)"