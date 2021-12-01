SanJuanita “Jane” Corley-Schreck (1959-2021)

SanJuanita “Jane” Corley-Schreck, age 62, of Smyrna, TN, and formerly of Wauseon, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Schreck; mother, Dolores Gallardo; sons, Joshua Dean Corley, and Jared Michael Corley; grandchildren, Hunter, Alenia, Justice, Aryah, and Evelyn; five brothers, and one sister.

She was preceded in death by father, Asencion Cruze Gallardo.

Jane was a long-time resident of Wauseon, OH. She was a member of Impact Church in Murfreesboro, TN, and was a retired Social Worker with Mid Cumberland Community Action Center.

Her number one joy in life was her grandchildren, she loved them very much.

Services will be held on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 2 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Joe Silva officiating. Friends may call from 1-2 PM on Friday. Private burial will be in the Archbold Cemetery. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of SanJuanita “Jane” Corley-Schreck, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.