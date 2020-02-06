Linda Foote

Mrs. Linda May Foote, age 72, previously of Elberton, Georgia, passed away suddenly Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Cuenca, Ecuador. Mrs. Foote was a resident of Elberton from 2005 until 2013 when she and her husband of 43 years, John Foote, became retired ex-pat residents of beautiful Cuenca, Ecuador.

Linda was an amateur photographer and recently had three of her photos placed on the cover as well as the second and 24th pages of a 2020 calendar of local street art. Linda also held a special place in her heart for rescuing animals and had quite a green thumb.

She was born in Bryan, Ohio, to Leighton and Jeanne Conkey and is survived by her husband, John Foote; a brother; sister-in-law; and nephew, Lee, Rose, and Wayne Conkey of Farmer, Ohio; also, a sister, Margaret Shooer; and nephew, Fletcher Harbin, of Elberton; also many special friends who will all deeply miss her.

No funeral services were held as her wishes were to be cremated.

Those wishing to remember and respect her please make a donation to a local animal rescue group.