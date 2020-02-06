Paul Schloneger (1925-2020)

Paul David Schloneger, 94, of Archbold Ohio went Home to his Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Paul was born in Archbold, OH on December 2, 1925 to Norman and Maryann (Baer) Schloneger in the farmhouse that would become his childhood and later adult home.

He is survived by wife Margaret “Wynn” Schloneger, children Paula (Milt) Dehn of Sparta WI, Vicky Perdue of Hugo MN, Kay (John Blake) Myers of Colombia MD, and Kevin Schloneger of Spring TX, and stepsons Dave (Sally) Rains of Elkhart IN, Roger (Anita) Rains of Elkhart IN, Jim (Sharon) Rains of Napoleon OH, and Darrell (Tracy) Rains of Beaufort SC. He is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by first wife Hilda Josephine (Myers) Schloneger, sisters Retha Schloneger and Della (Al) Schreber , brothers-in-law John Orr, and Bob Smith, and sister-in -law Janice Smith.

Paul was a member of North Clinton Church, Wauseon OH. He had many many attributes including his love for all things family. He took great pride in joining in building projects, family gatherings, workdays, church activities and Sunday rest.

He was a humble man who worked hard his entire life whether as a carpenter, mason,or machine operator. He worked at Bomarko, Inc and various other jobs while living in Plymouth IN. He retired as a Sauder employee in Archbold after working there more than fifteen years. He was a strong willed man with a servants heart and never hesitated to say he was sorry if incorrect.

He spent numerous volunteer hours delivering Meals on Wheels, hauling things for Care and Share, and taking loads of produce to soup kitchens in Toledo. His greatest joy though was watching and helping his children and grandchildren come to Christ!

Friends may call at North Clinton Church in Wauseon, OH from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday February 9 for visitation. Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 10 at 11:00AM at North Clinton Church with Pastors Brad Faler and Glenn Coblentz officiating. Internment will be on Tuesday February 11 at 11:00AM in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth, IN.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to North Clinton Church or Care and Share.