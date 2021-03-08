Linda Kidd (1948-2021)

Linda Sue Kidd, 72 years, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in her residence. Linda was born October 25, 1948, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Vernon Emery and Dorothy Jean (Beavers) Sprow.

She was a graduate of Fairview High School. Linda married Clyde Kidd on September 18, 1993, and he preceded her in death. Linda was employed by Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. She had also been employed by Parkview Physician Group.

She was also a long-haul truck driver for many years. Linda enjoyed baking, playing the Ohio Lottery and following the events of her family.

Surviving is her mother, Dorothy Sprow of Sherwood, Ohio; three children, Jodi (Jody) Taylor of Pensacola, Florida, Greg (Sharon) Kline of Sherwood, Ohio, and Jamie (Rodney) Doubleday of Morristown, Tennessee; stepdaughter, Jenny (Rick) Nelson of Bryan, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Sprow of Sherwood, Ohio and Don (Wanda) Sprow of Sherwood, Ohio; one sister, Kathy (Rick) Steffes of Williams Center, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Sprow and her husband, Clyde Kidd.

To honor Linda’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com