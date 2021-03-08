Vonnie Beggs (1930-2021)

Vonnie L. Beggs, 90, of Montpelier passed away Sunday afternoon at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on August 14, 1930 in Carrier Mills, Illinois to Cecil Clarence and Annie (Bailey) Chase.

Vonnie graduated from Carrie Mills High School in 1948. On April 9, 1950 she married William A. Beggs and he preceded her in death in 2006.

Vonnie was the owner / operator of Action Precision Product in Pioneer alongside her husband from 1972 until she retired in 1996. She assisted with the day-to-day operations and secretarial duties.

She is survived by her children Gary A. Beggs and Linda (Ric) Heisler of Montpelier; grandchildren Brian Heisler, Annie Kaufman, Kaiden Beggs and Kylie Beggs; and five great grandchildren.

Vonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, sister Vivian Craig and brother Virden Chase.

Visitation for Vonnie will be on Wednesday, March 10th from 11am-12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Mary Beth McCandless to officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to CHP Hospice. Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to abide by the CDC recommended guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing.

