Linda Robinson (1945 – 2025)

(Longtime First Grade Teacher At Wauseon)

Linda Ann Robinson’s family lost their beautiful wife and mother on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, she was 80 years old.

Linda was born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Cleveland. She attended Kent State, where she met Tony, and completed her bachelor’s degree in education at BG. She went on to receive her master’s degree from The University of Toledo.

After a brief start in the Pettisville School District, she went on to teach first grade for the remainder of her 35-year career with the Wauseon School District. She retired from Leggett Street School, where she had proudly served on the design committee.

Linda’s love of teaching came from her own love of learning. She continued with her education after receiving her master’s degree, taking additional classes at The University of Toledo to stay up on the trends in education.

Linda was a voracious reader; she constantly had her nose in a book. She could often be seen around town mingling two of her favorite hobbies, walking the track while reading a book.

Linda liked to keep things simple. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, a good bookstore, a delicious burger, and a tidy gas station bathroom.

Linda’s favorite hobby was given to her by her children; it was their children. She loved being Grammy more than anything else in the world. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

Linda leaves her beloved husband of 59 years, Tony Robinson; their children, Zach (Amber), Nell Franks (Don) and Caleb (Kelsey); her dear grandchildren, Davin, Anna, Andy, Katie, Mae, Camden, Colbie, Cailin and Wade; her sisters, Sarita Mullen (the late Jim), and Alice “AJ” Elliott (Spike); her nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Wagner; and her sister, Mary Ellen Wollam.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or stjude.org/donate

Private services have been held.