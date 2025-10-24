Linda Smith-Wagner (1944 – 2025)

(Longtime Employee Of Fayette Tubular)

FAYETTE—Linda Lou Smith-Wagner, age 81, of rural Fayette, died Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born on July 9, 1944, in Fayette, one of six children from the union of the late Ray and Twila (Brink) Link.

Linda was a longtime employee of Fayette Tubular Products until its closure, and then went on to work at Lear Corporation in Wauseon. In her spare time she enjoyed painting by numbers and vegetable gardening.

Camping was a favorite pastime for Linda, and she took great pride and pleasure in her permanent site at Green Valley Campground in Morenci, MI.

Linda was a devoted and selfless caregiver for many of her family members over the past few decades, and she always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

On September 8, 1990, Linda married Carver “Junior” Wagner. They enjoyed 28 years of companionship and memories prior to his passing on October 20, 2018.

Surviving to mourn her loss are her children, Tim (Sue) Smith of Manitou Beach, MI, Tamara Griffiths of Fayette, Todd Smith of Fayette, and Shawn (Kellie) Smith of Wauseon, Michael Wagner of Archbold, Diane (Carmen) Molitierno of Morenci; a sister, Patricia Valentine of Coconut Creek, FL; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in her death by two brothers, Lyle and Ralph Link; and two sisters, Shirley Harter and Imogene Cowgill.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Private interment will take place in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Fayette Volunteer Fire Department Association. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.