Rebecca “Becky” Rockey (1956 – 2025)

(Known As “Pizza Queen” Of Edon)

Rebecca “Becky” Lee Rockey, age 69, of Edon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Becky worked several jobs but is probably best known as the Pizza Queen of Edon for her years working at Slattery’s.

Becky was a member of Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio where she was active with the Treasured program.

She enjoyed doing cross-stitch and playing cards, but most of all loved spending time with her friends and family. She was very active following her grandchildren’s activities.

Becky was born on July 3, 1956, in Asheville, NC, the daughter of William D. and Jewell A. (Mason) Nix. She married William L. Rockey on May 10, 1980 in Edon and he survives.

Along with her husband, Becky is survived by her children, Shawn (Tangi) Rockey, of Edgerton, OH, Nikki Rockey, of West Unity and Tyler Rockey, of Wahpeton, ND; 7 grandchildren, Pierce, Stone, Lillian, Elizabeth, Liam, Hazen and Vivian; brothers, William “Nicky” (Sarah) Nix, of Orlando, FL, Harry “Neal” (Chris) Nix, of Lake Seneca, OH; sisters, Vicki (Ricky) Tharrington, of Borough, NC and Laura Kaczmarek, of Angola, IN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Becky will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH. Private funeral services will be held with burial at Edon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the ALS Association at www.als.org/?form=general&s_src=donatebutton

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.