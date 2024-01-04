Linda Whitney (1948 – 2023)

(Lifetime Member Of Bryan AmVets)

Linda K. Whitney, age 75, of Edgerton, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Parkview Bryan Hospital following complications from multiple strokes.

Linda worked as a nurse’s aide, component finisher, bar tender at the Bryan AmVets and retired as a dietary aide from Fountain Park Assisted Living.

In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Bear. She was an avid OSU Buckeye’s fan and raised money to support Alzheimer’s Disease research for many years.

She was a life member of the Bryan AmVets and VFW Auxiliary and had attended Melbern United Methodist Church.

Linda was born on December 4, 1948 in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of Norman and Irene B. (Saco) Stockman. She attended Edgerton High School. She married Junior O. Whitney on May 9, 1971 and he preceded her in death on December 28, 1993.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Dawn Tocaciu, of Edgerton; life partner, Hal Barrow, of Edgerton; granddaughter, Alicia (Mitchell) Christleib, of Edgerton and great grandchildren, Brianna and Brantley Shankster, Elizabeth Strausborg and Maysen Christleib.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Stockman, mother and stepfather, Irene and Richard Streeter and her sons, Michael and Edward Whitney.

Visitation for Linda will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Avell officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery in Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to Elera Caring Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.