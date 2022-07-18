Donna Burns (1932-2022)

Facebook

Donna Stavreff Burns “Baba” was born on May 7, 1932, in Delta, Ohio, to Macedonian parents, Evan and Mila Stavreff.

After graduating from Springfield High School, Donna went on to pursue a degree in art education at the Ohio State University.

She was active in the Greek system as a Pi Beta Phi. She met her husband, Norman Burns, who was attending OSU dental school and they married on June 19, 1955.

They raised their three children, Jenny, David and Marty, in Bryan, Ohio, where they were active community members. Donna taught elementary through high school art for 28 years in Edgerton, Ohio.

After retirement, in 1994, Donna and Norm moved to German Village in Columbus, Ohio.

Donna continued her love of art in her studio, Art at 185, and was an active member of the Central Ohio Watercolor Society and Plein Air Society.

In 2014, Donna and Norm moved to First Community Village in Upper Arlington, Ohio, where she built another art studio so she could continue painting in her home.

After suffering a debilitating stroke, Baba Donna passed away in her art studio, surrounded by her family and kitty, Vladimir, on July 8, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Norman Burns; daughter, Jenny Burns Turner (Jay Turner); son, David Burns (Lori Burns); and daughter, Marty Burns Steen (Wade Steen); nine grandchildren, Evan Turner, Annie Turner Donato (Joe Donato), Lindsey Turner, Zachery Steen (fiancé Taylor Perrin), Emily Steen Grimm (Kyle Grimm), Erin Steen Stavroff (Jeffrey Stavroff), Taylor Steen, Alec Burns (fiancé Lauren Balkema) and Erik Burns; plus two great-grandsons, Hudson Norman Grimm and Joseph Louis Donato Jr.

The family is planning a celebration of life Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at First Community Village, 1800 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43212, Burkhart ground floor corridor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a local charitable art organization/program of choice or the German Village Society at germanvillage.com.