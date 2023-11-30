Local 4-H Youth To Attend National 4-H Congress

A local 4-H participant, James Bell, IV., attended the National 4-H Congress held from November 24 through November 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Delegates to this national event were selected earlier in the year based on their documented 4-H and community achievements.

The purpose of the National 4-H Congress is to: reward each delegates’ achievements; provide new educational and cultural experiences; provide a forum for interaction and exchange of ideas among youth and adults; and encourage leaders of business, government, education, and public affairs to share in the development of youth.

More than 900 youth attended the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, with only 29 Ohio youth selected for attendance out of the more than 500 interested applicants.

This year, the theme of the congress was “unforgettable past, innovative future.”